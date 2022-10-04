226203 JA`LEN EVERETT Oct 4, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 EVERETT, JA`LEN ELIJAH 10/03/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Everett Elijah Status Criminal Law Crime Nbnd Status Murder Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector