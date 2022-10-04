226208 HAVEN PRICE Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 PRICE, HAVEN ANGELO 10/03/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 250FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Price Haven Viol Secu Status Status Misdemeanor Prob Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector