226211 DEVIN WILLHITE Oct 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLHITE, DEVIN ELIZABETH 10/04/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 115SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Devin Willhite Devin Elizabeth Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector