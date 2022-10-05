226212 ANDRE DAVIS Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, ANDRE JEVELL 10/04/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Andre Davis Assault Andre Jevell Secu Status Misdemeanor Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector