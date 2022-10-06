226223 TYRON BAKER Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BAKER, TYRON MALIKE 10/04/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 194POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Felony Crime Criminal Law Felon Possession Secu Status Status Baker Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector