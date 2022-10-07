226249 KAREEM GIBBS Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 1 of 2 GIBBS, KAREEM ASHED 10/05/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130FAILURE TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSP. OBTAIN PROP. FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FAL. PRET. - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector