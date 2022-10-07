226254 NIGUEL HARRIS Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, NIGUEL DEVON 10/06/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector