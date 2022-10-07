226260 CRAIG PENNY Oct 7, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 PENNY, CRAIG BRANDON 10/06/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Craig Penny Pretense Craig Brandon Nbnd Status Felony Property Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector