226266 ANDRE HATFIELD Oct 7, 2022 18 min ago 1 of 2 HATFIELD, ANDRE MALIK 10/06/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 200FTA-ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET