226269 DERRIUS GREENWOOD Oct 7, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 GREENWOOD, DERRIUS SHAMEL 10/06/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 185INT CHILD ABUSE-SER PHYS INJ - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Greenwood Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector