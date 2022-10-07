226274 MALIK BRENDEZ Oct 7, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 BRENDEZ, MALIK ANTHONY 10/06/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 170OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDEFRAUDING INNKEEPER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Malik Brendez Innkeeper Law Malik Anthony Type Status Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector