226275 LATORY PURVIS Oct 7, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 PURVIS, LATORY JAQUANE 10/06/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 200SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK/ENTER TERROIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET