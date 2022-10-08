226287 TYSHAWN APPLEWHITE Oct 8, 2022 38 min ago 1 of 2 APPLEWHITE, TYSHAWN DELONTAE 10/07/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 180INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $1700000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector