226316 CHRISTOPHER NEAL Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 NEAL, CHRISTOPHER SHERROD 10/08/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180FTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDLENT ID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PUBLIC PEACE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector