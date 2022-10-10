226318 JEDERIA ROSS Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROSS, JEDERIA QUA`NESHA 10/08/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 163FTA - MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector