226324 TEANGELO DODD Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 DODD, TEANGELO TYMEAR 10/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET