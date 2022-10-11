226365 KOILEON FOREMAN Oct 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 FOREMAN, KOILEON KANYE 10/10/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 165ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Larceny Status Type Secu Status Foreman Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector