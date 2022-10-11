226374 BLESSED LYLES Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LYLES, BLESSED DIYANNA 10/11/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 120INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD ABUSE (MISD) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Assault Incl Status Secu Status Status Larceny Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector