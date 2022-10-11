226375 ALLAN WHICHARD Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago WHICHARD, ALLAN WINSTON 10/11/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Allan Whichard Allan Winston Officer Secu Status Status Misdemeanor Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector