226379 LINWOOD HINES Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 1 of 2 HINES, LINWOOD 10/11/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 190RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector