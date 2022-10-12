226398 KEMAURI BOND Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BOND, KEMAURI TYREE 10/11/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 132ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Crime Criminal Law Felony Incl Status Status Misdemeanor Secu Status Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector