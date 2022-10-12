226399 IVAN JONES Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JONES, IVAN DEWAYNE 10/12/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ivan Jones Ivan Dewayne Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector