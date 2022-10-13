226408 MICHAEL WILLIAMS Oct 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, MICHAEL GEORGE 10/12/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 280M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Marijuana Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Paraphernalia Michael Williams Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector