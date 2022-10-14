226426 ROBERT RATHMANN Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RATHMANN, ROBERT EDWARD 10/13/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Robert Rathmann Robert Edward Crime Criminal Law Status Type Weapon Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector