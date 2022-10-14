226431 DANNY PEED Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PEED, DANNY LONELL 10/13/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 183FTA-CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $300.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $350000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Criminal Law Incl Status Danny Peed Danny Lonell Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector