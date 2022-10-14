226432 DEARIAS PITT Oct 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PITT, DEARIAS RAEQUEZ 10/13/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155OBT PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Dearias Pitt Status Crime Law Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector