226436 LORENZO WILLIAMS Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, LORENZO TREMAINE 10/13/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DP/CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD SCH I - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/IN 1000 FT SCHOOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET