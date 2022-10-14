226437 JAVIAN TAYLOR Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, JAVIAN LAQUEZ 10/13/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 125FAILURE TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX OFFENDER CHILD PREMISE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Secu Status Law Criminal Law Fta-no Operator Felony Misdemeanor Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector