226438 MARCUS MOYE Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOYE, MARCUS DENEIL 10/13/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 170MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET