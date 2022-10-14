226442 DESHANTI VICK Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 VICK, DESHANTI MAUREIKA DERRA 10/13/2022Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 228CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Carry Misdemeanor Linguistics Gun Incl Status Type Vick Tag Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector