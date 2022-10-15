226458 NEAL LAWRENCE Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LAWRENCE, NEAL EARL 10/14/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 157FTA - DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MIDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISD PROB VIOL - OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Neal Lawrence Rev Incl Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector