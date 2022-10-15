226460 TRAVIS JOHNSON Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, TRAVIS LAMONT 10/14/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160AWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Travis Johnson Travis Lamont Criminal Law Crime Law Kill Type Incl Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector