226461 JARONTA RAYNOR Oct 15, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 RAYNOR, JARONTA JAVAR 10/14/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 214INCEST CHILD < 13 DEF >=4 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $750000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CHILD ABUSE - SEXUAL ACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CHILD ABUSE - SEXUAL ACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CHILD ABUSE- SEXUAL ACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX OFFENSE FREE TEXT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET