WILLIAMS, STEVEN GRAYSON 10/14/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION-FIRST DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS WITS SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET