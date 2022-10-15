226471 JAMAHZE WILLIAMS Oct 15, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, JAMAHZE RAHZEL 10/14/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Assault Female Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector