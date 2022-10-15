226478 DEMONTE WHITE Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WHITE, DEMONTE GUESSHAUN 10/15/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 150CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Possession Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Misdemeanor Carry Gun Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector