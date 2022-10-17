226486 JERMAINE HARDISON Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, JERMAINE DONTAY 10/15/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180DOMESTIC CRIM TREPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector