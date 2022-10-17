226490 JAMES WARD Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARD, JAMES ARTHUR 10/15/2022Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 275MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector