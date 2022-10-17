226502 TE`NAJI CHERRY Oct 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CHERRY, TE`NAJI CENTELL 10/16/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 155RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Firearm Weaponry Status Gun Felony Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector