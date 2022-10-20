226553 NATHTALI WARREN Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WARREN, NATHTALI DONTA 10/19/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150FTA-M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSES STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector