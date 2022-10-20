226554 JAMAR MOYE Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOYE, JAMAR ARMALE 10/19/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION- POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector