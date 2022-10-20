226556 HERMAN HARDISON Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, HERMAN 10/19/2022Age: 74 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV-PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector