SHEPPARD, MICHAEL DEMETRIUS 10/19/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO STOP STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPEN CONTAINER AFTER CONS ALC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET