226566 TIZHALIA BRADLEY Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BRADLEY, TIZHALIA DES MONEI 10/20/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 130FTA-F GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector