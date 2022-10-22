226572 MARCUS SOLES Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SOLES, MARCUS WAYNE 10/20/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 215INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICAL - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST M/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector