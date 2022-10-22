226579 TOSHA ANDERSON Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, TOSHA ANN 10/20/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 220OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANICAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector