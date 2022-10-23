226613 EDWARD KOONCE Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KOONCE, EDWARD TYSHAWN 10/22/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 147DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Edward Koonce Edward Tyshawn Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector