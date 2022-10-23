226620 BRITTANY GRIZZARD Oct 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 GRIZZARD, BRITTANY BREONA 10/22/2022Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 230FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brittany Grizzard Brittany Breona Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector