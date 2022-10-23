226622 PRINCETON RODGERS Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RODGERS, PRINCETON JAVION 10/22/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marijuana Possession Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Paraphernalia Status Princeton Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector