SPEIGHT, TI`ON JERMAINE 10/22/2022
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
...PREPARE FOR AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG FOR THIS MORNINGS COMMUTE... Areas of fog, some locally dense with visibilities a half mile or less, will affect portions of eastern North Carolina until 10 AM. Motorists are encouraged to be alert for sudden reduction in visibility to a half mile or less, use low beam headlights, slow down and allow extra travel time.
FTA - PUBLIC ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- FAIL STOP STOP SIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
